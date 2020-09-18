Twitter tightens security ahead of US election



Twitter takes preemptive steps to avoid election-related hacks, we check out the new Apple Watches and Facebook launches new business tools. This is your Daily Crunch for September 17, 2020.





Twitter said today that "high-profile, election-related" accounts in the United States will be receiving notifications telling them they're required to adopt strong passwords. The company will also be enabling password reset protections for those accounts, and encouraging them to adopt two-factor authentication, reports TechCrunch.







And on top of the steps that it's requiring candidates to take, Twitter also said it's adopting additional "proactive internal security safeguards," such as more sophisticated alerts.





This comes after Twitter was hacked in July. resulting in many high-profile accounts tweeting out a cryptocurrency scam. The company probably wants to avoid an election-related repeat.







