ZTE unveils 'world first under-display camera' phone



Chinese tech giant ZTE has unveiled the 'world first under-display camera phone' with launching of Axon 20, a full display device set for fifth generation (5G) mobile network. ZTE has launched the phone in China on early September.

They introduced five core technologies in the state-of-the art device including special materials, dual-control chips, unique driver circuits, the special pixel matrix and in-house selfie algorithm, said a handout of ZTE Bangladesh.





The main and wide-angle lenses support image stabilization, which helps shoot videos of higher quality while camera software features six intelligent templates to produce stylized videos which can intelligently match different styles of music with special transition effects, officials claimed.





ZTE Bangladesh Chief Marketing Officer Pang Wei said the company has adopted 'high transparency' material includes new organic and inorganic films to balance performance of the display and the front camera.





ZTE Bangladesh Public Relation Manager Oliullah Rafat described camera function as saying algorithm for front-camera of the phone has been optimized in different lighting conditions for dynamic range adjustment automatically.







Axon 20 is expected to launch in Bangladesh targeting mid-range budget customers.





Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, Axon 20 features a 64 mega pixel super high definition main camera supporting high- definition video at pixel ratio of 3840?×?2160. It helps real-time video in multiple lighting conditions.





Furthermore, Axon 20is equipped with nine temperature sensors to precisely detect temperature along with a 'triple intelligent' heat dissipation system.







With the thickness of only 7.98mm, ZTE Axon 20 marked 'true full display' specification equipped with a 6.92-inch OLED or organic light-emitting diode display.





It supports 10-bit color maintaining protocol-3 of digital cinema initiatives (DCI) standard. Artificial intelligence-based voice subtitling shooting mode provides powerful video editing functions - splicing, speed change, regional cropping, and filtering and background music.







ZTE's Super Antenna 2.0 is a cutting-edge PDS antenna with a 360-degree surround integrated design and intelligent closed-loop tuning technology, which can improve network connection stability and download speed.





In addition, latest MiFavor 10.5 UI system supports movie-level screen optimization and smart screen projection while large 4220mAh battery enabling 30 watts 'quick charge' and a 5G power saving mode improving 35 percent battery life.

