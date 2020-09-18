GRP service to automate govt offices

Planning Minister MA Mannan launched the GRP service as chief guest on Thursday. -AA



As part of the government's digitalisation process, Government Resource Planning (GRP) solution service has been unveiled to automate government offices.





The government has developed GRP, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution of its own, to manage office work electronically.





Planning Minister MA Mannan launched the service as chief guest on Thursday.





State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, ICT secretary N M Zeaul Alam, Planning Division Senior Secretary Md Asadul Islam, Project Director Dr Ashok Kumar Roy, were present among others.



Leave Your Comments