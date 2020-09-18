JUBOF and Navana Group provide medical equipment to JU medical center

Jahangirnagar University BCS Officers Forum (JUBOF) and Navana Group provided two oxygen concentrator machines and one portable ventilator to Jahangirnagar University medical center for the treatment of coronavirus patients on Friday. -AA



JUBOF vice president Tahiat Hossain, Additional Secretary, Education Ministry, general secretary Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner, Detective Branch, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, joint general secretary Fatematul Jannat, Deputy Secretary, Economic Relations Division and other JUBOF leaders were present on the occasiin.





Professor Bashir Ahmed, Dean, Law Faculty, Associate Professor and Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan and Chief Medical Officer of Jahangirnagar University Dr. Shamsur Rahman and Navana Group's Assistant General Manager (AGM) Afzal Nazim were present too.





