Bank Asia arranges syndicated term loan for Bashundhara

Bank Asia Limited as Lead Arranger & Agent arranged a Syndicated Term Loan of Tk. 7,000 million for Bashundhara Industrial Complex Limited.Bank Asia Limited, arranged a signing ceremony in this regard at Le Méridien Dhaka on Thursday.







Sayem Sobhan, Managing Director of Bashundhara Group and Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia Ltd. along with Chief Executive Officers from the participating lenders signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Banks which have participated in this Syndicated deal are Bank Asia Ltd., Dhaka Bank Ltd., First Security Islami Bank Ltd., Pubali Bank Ltd., Social Islami Bank Ltd. and United Commercial Bank Ltd.







