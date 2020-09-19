Saying Goodbye to the American Century!





If we read American history and its colossal misdeed for more than seven tenners, it is luculent to us that country is marked by disease, endless wars, murdering of popular leaders across the world and a dying planet, the American braggart empire is finally reaching its decline.







Any crime has its limit, but this cock-a-hoop imperium has crossed its demarcation line a very long time back. We have been watching its colossal temerity for about eight decennia! Now the time has come to take retaliation for all its grievous improper, wicked or immoral behavior towards other independent and sovereign nations throughout the world.







When a stunned Washington political establishment (since its members had never imagined a world without the other Cold War superpower) suddenly found themselves alone on Planet Earth, freed to do their damnedest in a world lacking enemies of any sort! The globe seemed to be there for the taking, lock, stock, and barrel.





America's dispatching the country's generals to fight "forever wars" that would unsettle the planet, while conquering nothing, at all. The folly of this in such a moment on such a planet should have been obvious. And, in fact, it was. In early 2003, facing only one small terrorist group and a completely concocted three-nation "axis of evil," President George W. Bush decided to order the invasion of Saddam Hussein's Iraq. Sensing what was coming, millions of people poured into the streets of cities worldwide to tell him the obvious: don't do it! ("How did USA's oil get under Iraq's sand?" a typical protest signs of that moment read.)







Of those millions, however, not one dreamed that, 13 years later, as a result of Bush's decision to ignore them, this country, or at least its Electoral College, would put in the White House a president who would essentially launch the invasion of America.







Think of it this way: America, the greatest power in history, the ultimate unchallenged victors on this planet as the last century ended, is now living in a disease-ridden parody version of occupied Iraq, and its own generation is officially responsible.







This single superpower world of Americans is some kind of sham!







One thing seems obvious: a superpower military with unparalleled capabilities for one-way destruction no longer has the more basic ability to impose its will anywhere on the planet. Quite the opposite, US military power has been remarkably discredited globally by the most pitiful of forces… Why this is so, what exactly the force is that prevents Washington's success, remains not mystifying. William Shakespeare's words are of immense signification here, "There are more things in Heaven and Earth than are dreamt in your philosophy."







I wish to add, however, that "the end of the Cold War, which put an end…to several centuries of imperial or great power competition… left the sole 'victor,' it now seems clear, heading toward the exits wreathed in self-congratulation.

Now, those exits are truly in sight and the self-congratulation that once filled Washington has been ceded to the walled-in occupant of the Oval Office in a country visibly in dismay and disarray. With a regime that not only has autocratic tendencies but also a remarkable urge to take the planet down environmentally and possibly via nuclear arms as well, it's easier to see just how disastrous the post-1991 "sole superpower's" decisions really were!!







Those managing the imperial system that had dotted the planet with military garrisons in a historically unprecedented fashion, while creating a global economy centered on the accumulation of staggering wealth and power, had no idea that the United States would prove to be the second superpower victim of the end of the Cold War.







A specter is haunting the United States-the specter of decline. Discussion of decline leapt in 2016 from academic treatises to the forefront of public debate as the winning presidential candidate made his slogan "Make America Great Again," which implied America was no longer so-called great, as it once had bragged. Trump built his platform on the notion that drastic action was needed to recover from a decline brought on by America's own government. The 2008 crisis and the government's response made obvious the extent of economic and political inequality in the United States, and the absolute decline in wealth and well-being for a growing fraction of Americans.







Evidence of decline is manifest to those of people living in America in the first decades of the 21st century. Spending on infrastructure has stagnated as bridges collapse, water and sewer pipes and dams burst, air and road traffic become ever more snarled, and passenger trains on a shrinking network struggle to reach early 20th-century speeds.



From the arrival at the airport to the high-speed train or subway trip into town, a visit to most countries in Europe and East Asia can seem to an American like a journey to a Tomorrow land, never to be realised in the United States outside of Disney World because of its inordinateness.







Student achievement at the primary, secondary, and university levels has fallen from the top ranks. US students, who attend ever more decrepit schools, are performing less well than their peers in countries with much lower levels of income or educational spending. The United States, which pioneered mass higher education with the GI Bill of 1944 and held the lead in the percentage of its population with university degrees for the following five decades, has now fallen to fourteenth among developed nations.







The United States does spend lavishly in two sectors, health care and the military, but its relative standing in both realms has been falling for decades. The United States is now thirty-fourth among nations in life expectancy.







People living in the United States today can expect to live shorter and sicker lives, compared to people living in any other rich democracy. This "health gap" between the US and its peer countries is growing over time, as Canadian, British, Australian, French, German, and Swedish death rates among people aged 45-54 continue falling, and the US fails to keep pace with such changes . . . the US level of health inequality is far higher than we observe in most European countries, and the prevalence of poor health is on par with the former Soviet-bloc states of Central and Eastern Europe.







America is unique among the world's dominant powers of the past 500 years in its repeated failure to achieve military objectives over decades. It is proved well that higher military spending and showing red eyes to other independent and sovereign nations conked out.







Instead, Americans pay much more for doctors, drugs, medical devices, and hospital stays than anywhere else on Earth because Congress has repeatedly rejected cost controls and forbids the federal government from negotiating prices. America also devotes more than twice as large a share of its medical spending to administrative costs as any other OECD nation.







This is so because multiple for-profit insurance companies, each with their own set of procedures and reimbursement schedules, need to hire armies of administrators to process their distinctive forms, while hospitals and doctors' offices hire medical "coders" who seek to classify the care provided to patients in ways that maximize reimbursements, leading insurance companies to hire yet more administrators to check and challenge the bills submitted by hospitals and physicians. Of course, none of that contributes in any way to patients' health and longevity.







The US military has become ever less able to win wars, even as its advantage in spending and in the amount and sophistication of its armaments has widened over its actual and potential rivals to a level unprecedented in world history. America's only unambiguous military victories since World War II came in the first Gulf War of 1991 which was a blatant violation of international laws, a war with the strictly limited objective of expelling Iraq from Kuwait, and in various "police actions" against pathetically small and weak opponents in the Dominican Republic in 1965, Grenada in 1983, and Panama in 1989.







The US war in Korea had an ambiguous result, while Vietnam was a clear defeat. In Bangladesh in 1971, it was also a crushing defeat for them. In those wars, the United States faced significant enemies backed by the rival superpower, and in Korea fought hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops as well. None of those conditions hold for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which, even though they did not end in outright defeat, failed to achieve most of the objectives for which they were fought. Because they always resorted to actions against humanity.







Any single defeat can be attributed to particular and ad hoc circumstances, but America is unique among the world's dominant powers of the past 500 years in its repeated failure to achieve military objectives over decades deceivingly. Those failures are even more extraordinary because they occurred in the absence of a rising military rival and as America's ability and willingness to produce and pay for the weapons needed for military supremacy not remained mightily.







Outside of the lavishly, if ineffectively, funded military and medical realms, the outlook is bleak. At the very moment when further investment is needed for infrastructure, scientific and industrial research and development, education, and environmental repair, the capacity of the federal and of state and local governments to muster those funds is weakening.







Now, let me truly launch that rant of mine-and note that there will be no more section breaks or breathing room for America.







So, take my word for it, more or less 75 years after it began, the American Century is over. So long! So, saying Goodbye to the American Century!





