Radhika in a complete work-mode in London





It's no secret that Indiestar Radhika Apte has earned the status of one of the most versatile and remarkable talents that our industry withholds. Having said that, the actress may be spending this lockdown time in London, but that doesn't take the 'Work' away from Radhika. She has been in complete work mode ever since the beginning of this pandemic. With the cameras rolling again, everyone is trying to adapt to the new normal; but for Radhika the new normal still implies working in her full capacity.



