Tamannaah is excited to see the outside world again





South and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has won the hearts of many people with her amazing performances in films. Apart from being a well-known actress, she is also known for her fashion sense. The actress is very active on social media and often seen posting pictures and videos on her social media handles. Tamannaah shared a picture of her on Instagram, sporting a baby blue shirt and showcasing netizens on how to style cotton shirts look effortlessly. With this, she skipped the accessories and wore light make-up to suit the corporate look. She captioned the post that reads, "Last few days of working from home Corona hasn't left us but will eventually have to get back on the sets with extreme precautions."





