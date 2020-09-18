Kim to freeze Instagram account over hate speech on platform





Kim Kardashian West criticized Instagram and Facebook for allowing the 'spreading of hate' and said she would freeze her social media accounts on the platforms. Actors including Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Ruffalo also posted in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign and called on Facebook to do more. The reality TV star added that inaccurate social media posts have "a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy" and urged others to also suspend their accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday over the companies' failure to tackle hate speech.





