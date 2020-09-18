Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski



Kate Winslet expressed her regrets about working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski in a recent, candid interview with the Vanity Fair.





Roman Polasnki, director of 'Repulsion' and 'The Rosemary's Baby', pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in 1977, and fled to France one year later. He received the Best Director award at the Cèsar Awards-the French equivalent of the Oscars, earlier this year. Woody Allen's adopted daughter Dylan raised allegations against the director of sexually abusing her when she was 7, once again in 2018 against a backdrop of the #metoo movement.





The 'Titanic' star has worked with Polanski in 'Carnage' (2011) and with Allen in 'Wonder Wheel' (2017). In the interview, she said she still 'grapples' with regrets for starring in their films. "It's like, what the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It's unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It's fucking disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can't turn back the clock. I'm grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren't able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?"







