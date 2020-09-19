Apurba, Safa in new drama 'Didha'



The popular actor of the time Ziaul Faruq Apurbo has become a regular in TV dramas by returning to shooting once again. He has now become a little more serious towards good stories and characters. All in all, Apurba returned to his professional busyness through his current busy schedule.







He has recently acted in a drama titled 'Didha' under the direction of Sagar Jahan. Safa Kabir is acting opposite him in this drama. Sagar Jahan said, "The work of capturing the scenes of the drama has already been completed in different locations of Uttara in the capital."





The drama 'Didha' is written and directed by Sagar Jahan. Earlier, Apurba and Safa Kabir were seen performing together in a number of dramas.







Regarding acting in the drama, Apurba said, "I have acted in several dramas under the direction of Sagar Bhai before. It can be said that almost all the dramas have gained popularity. Sagar Bhai always makes dramas with a lot of effort. The impression of that effort is found on the screen. He has also made the drama 'Didha' with a lot of effort. I hope the viewers will like the drama."





Speaking about her performance in the drama, Safa Kabir said, "I have received a lot of response for every drama I have done with Apurba Bhai. He has also collaborated a lot while acting in the drama 'Didha'. And there are different audiences for Sagar Bhai's dramas; they are eagerly waiting to see his dramas. I hope the audience will like it."





Among the notable dramas performed by Apurba under the direction of Sagar Jahan are 'Pather Bake ', 'Fire Esho Ruby', 'Kuhukatha ', 'Tomar Chokhe Cheye', 'Ekti Sukhabor' and many others. Sagar Jahan said that it has not been decided yet on which channel the drama will be aired.

