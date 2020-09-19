Chanchal in new TVC with Nova



Chanchal Chowdhury's performance was excitingly good in his starrer 'Aynabaji'. His performance is something that the audience cannot help but keep recalling because of the exceptional make and story of the film. Once again he is going to work in another production with the director of 'Aynabaji' Amitabh Reza Chowdhury in a totally different aesthetic.







However, it was confirmed that this is entirely different from the previous 'Aynabaji'. They are appearing in a completely new way with a work of different thoughts.





This time, actress Nova Firoz has also joined Chanchal to come in front of the camera and pair up in creating a totally new work. Amitabh Reza Chowdhury said, "This is an advertisement. Chanchal-Nova are going to be seen in it."





It is learned that Chanchal Chowdhury has appeared as a landlord in this advertisement. There, Nova and her husband Ashfaq Nipun are in the role of tenants.





Nipun-Nova said about the shooting, "It has been a long time since I last worked with Chanchal Bhai. It is very difficult for me to remember how many years it will be. I did the job with fun. This is an advertisement for a food product."





It is learned that the work has been going on all day on September 16 in a shooting house in Uttara. The whole thing is being done according to the hygiene rules. However, the shooting unit does not want to give details of the product or content of the advertisement right now. They want everyone to see it on the TV screen in the form of a surprise. It is learned that the advertisement will be aired on all the channels and online in the country soon.

