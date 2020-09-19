Sumit's 'Nonajoler Kabbo' at BIFF



The international journey of 'Nonajaler Kabbo', the first film directed by young director Rezwan Shahriar Sumit, is on its way to participate in the 25th Busan International Film Festival.





Nonajoler Kabbo is the only full-length film in Bangladesh to have received an 'official selection' at the Busan Film Festival. There is also a short film called 'Transit'. Rezwan Shahriar Sumit's film will be screened at Busan Cinema Center on October 21-30, 2020. The screenplay was written by Sumit himself. This is his first full-length film. It will be screened alongside acclaimed films like Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' and Evan Ayre's 'Milestone'. The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is held every year in Busan, South Korea. Currently, the film festival is considered to be the most prestigious and largest film festival in Asia.





Director Rezwan Shahriar Sumit said, "This is my first film. I wrote the first draft of the screenplay five years ago. The story of 'Nonajoler Kabbo' is about the sudden arrival of a sculptor in a fishing village and the speculation of the villagers about him. Its making was very difficult; there were many obstacles besides natural disasters. Corona epidemic and lockdown are among them. In this hostile environment of 2020, my entire team is very happy to be able to take place in two world class film festivals."

