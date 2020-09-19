`I had no plan to work during lockdown`



Popular TV actress Mehazabien Chowdhury did not take decision to return to work during lockdown. But later she did some works for Eid. After Eid, she has some scripts on her hand but she yet not planned to take part in shooting now.





Mehazabien is a professional actress. She got recognition for her works. But she always gives priority to viewers' loves. From her long time experiences, she has intention to establish herself as a reputed actress.





While talking in this regard Mehazabien said, "In English there is a proverb, 'Practice makes a man perfect.' I also believe it. So, I want to develop my acting skill through practice and am trying to level best effort to portray my roles while acting to make it perfect. In fact, I want to establish myself as a 'perfect actress.' I always try to gather knowledge about acting from my every work. I think there must have all types of experiences in case of acting. As an example, there must have some experiences in music and dancing in this regard.







However, there must have also knowledge about other countries' cultures. During shooting an actor can take feedback from director before delivering dialogue. There is no alternative of experience. After gathering proper knowledge, I try to stand in front of the camera. I want to present good story based works for the viewers in the long run."



