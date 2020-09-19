Mujib Barsho Taekwondo Poomsae Championship begins

Two female taekwondo players seen performing during the first Mujib Barsho Bangladesh Taekwondo Online Club Poomsae Championship at the city's Mohammadpur on Friday. -Collected



The first Mujib Barsho Bangladesh Taekwondo Online Club Poomsae Championship began on Friday marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





BTF vice-president Suman Dey formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest in the morning while BTF president Morshed Hossain Kamal will be the chief guest on the closing ceremony scheduled to be held today (Saturday) and distribute the prizes.





BTF general secretary Mahmudul Hasan Rana and other BTF members will also present in the closing ceremony. The Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) is conducting directly through online from Taekwondo Club at the city's Mohammadpur, organized by BTF.





A total of 150 taekwondo players from 30 clubs across the country are taking part in the two-day meet.

