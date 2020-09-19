BNP slams Mahfuz Anam over article



Terming Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam one of the masterminds of the killers of democracy, BNP has bitterly criticized a write-up of Mahfuz Anam.





In a press conference on Friday, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "Is journalism supposed to be objective or just a masque for people like Mahfuz Anam -- this has been the question on people's mind. We condemn and reject the remarks regarding August 21 grenade attack and Deshnetri (BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia) made by Mahfuz Anam in a dictated and motivated article."





The article titled 'After 30 years of autocracy's demise, democracy still remains a distant dream' written by Mahfuz Anam was published in The Daily Star on September 15 marking International Democracy Day.





In his article Anam condemned the BNP for its handling of the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack on the Awami League, while implying the party, which was then in government, was directly involved in it.





"For those who may have doubted the BNP chief's direct involvement with this dastardly act found themselves totally betrayed by the way this national tragedy was handled in which 24 citizens were killed," he wrote.





"Practically no attempt was made to hold a credible investigation-strengthening suspicion of the government's involvement," Anam wrote.





The discussions in the BNP-dominated parliament at the time was "both contemptuous of truth and disrespectful of public intelligence," according to Anam. He also decried the "Joj Mia" fiasco as well as the judicial inquiry into the heinous attack as "farcical."





Rizvi alleged that in the article, the writer has given false, misleading, motivated and irrelevant opinion on former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.





Anam along with some other civil society members were engaged in deep conspiracy to establish an unconstitutional 1/11 government, killing democracy, he alleged.





Rizvi said, "He (Mahfuz Anam) has repeatedly spewed venom at the BNP government while talking on democracy. It is tantamount to yellow journalism and praising of incumbent 'midnight government'."







"We think his article is crocodile tears for democracy and a new edition of yellow journalism," he said.





Accusing Anam of being an "acolyte of the Awami neo-Nazism", Rizvi continued: "He begged pardon for cooking up false stories and repeatedly presenting them as news. And now he is trying to curry favor with the government. The vision and mission of his writing is to create baseless and false stories about the BNP and then publish them. Whether it is out of fear or to gain favor, appeasing the Awami League government -- the party devoid of democratic principles and engaged in reckless behavior -- is his goal."





"The role of Mahfuz Anam and his ilk in subverting democracy and facilitating the emergence of fascism in Bangladesh will always be a dark chapter in the country's history," he said.





Leave Your Comments