PM fulfills Raya's desire



The Thursday afternoon was different for special needs child Mamija Rahman Raya. It was possibly the best afternoon in her life, because her biggest desire was fulfilled at that time.





In a video message, Raya expressed her desire that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would make a video call to her, and for this she used to wait every day, said a source at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, reports BSS.





Within a day after the release of the video message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself made the video call to Raya and talked to her.





The prime minister also listened to recitation of poems by Raya and sang the national anthem with her, the source added.





