Hefazat top leader Ahmad Shafi dies



Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Shah Ahmad Shafi has died while being treated at a hospital in Dhaka. He breathed his last at Asgar Ali Hospital at 6:40pm on Friday, said Hefazat's Chittagong unit Publicity Secretary ANM Ahmad Ullah.





Earlier in the day, Shafi was airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram in the afternoon when his health condition worsened. He was suffering from weakness due to old age, diabetes, high blood pressure and respiratory distress for a long time.





He was rushed to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Friday and was kept in intensive care.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. On Thursday, Shah Ahmad Shafi, resigned from the post of director general (DG) of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa in Chittagong, in the face of student protests.





The protest for the removal of Anas followed a row between Shafi's followers and the supporters of former assistant director Junayed Babunagri.





The dispute came out in the open when the Shura Committee replaced Babunagri with Sheikh Ahmed in June.





Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam, known as the Hathazari Baro Madrasa, has more than 7,000 students who learn lessons on the basis of the principles of Deoband school of Islam.





Shafi, the Muhtamim or director general of the madrasa, was also president of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasa Board - Befaqul Madrisil Arabia Bangladesh.





Called the 'Baro Hujur' by Qawmi madrasa students, he was regarded by a section of Muslims as one of the top Islamic scholars in Bangladesh.His radical views on some issues such as secular bloggers, statues and of women, however, had drawn criticism and angst on a number of occasions.

