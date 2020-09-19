Neo leadership strategy: Hope for nation

Youths walk past a banner with a picture of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka. Bangabandhu is an example of young and charismatic leadership. -AFP



Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operations Officer of Facebook said "True leadership stems from individuality that is honestly and sometimes imperfectly expressed. Leaders should strive for authenticity over perfection." Leaders should be familiar with the norms of organizational behaviour and should be capable of shouldering responsibilities with the best of their efforts whetted with innovative dexterity and advanced thoughts.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently asked the authorities concerned to formulate guidelines for the next generation to prepare them to run the country. Sheikh Hasina is a visionary leader, a highly applauded stateswoman. Many international organizations have admired Sheikh Hasina's leadership and awarded her prestigious prizes.





Sheikh Hasina is Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter. She has inherited her father's intellect, far-sight, courage and patriotism. Sheikh Hasina has transmored Bangladesh into a development role model. Per capita income has crossed 2000 dollars. Digital technologies, e-commerce, internet, cell phones, electricity have reached nearly all households including the remote places of the country. Rabindranath Tagore once wrote in a poem "Oh my green youths, hit the half-dead people to keep them alive."





Sheikh Hasina envisions a future Bangladesh where the young generation will steer the country ahead through the 21st century. Her call for creating new leadership guidelines has made the nation hopeful. Sheikh Hasina has also laid emphasis on learning foreign languages like English, Spanish, French, German etcetera. People aged between 35 to 60 years old should be enabled to come up to become the country's leaders in days to come.







Negotiating skills, networking, cultural adaptation, innovative capability and advanced political notions are very important qualities. Average lingevity of Bangladeshi people is now 72 years.





Global Innovation Index shows that Bangladesh holds 116th position out of 131 countries. India holds 48th place while Pakistan holds 108th place.





Making our people innovative is a vital task right now. It is difficult to move forward without innovative capacity.





Babgabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became a minister and an MP before he was 45 years old. He got killed at the age of 55 years. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu did not join politics at a young age. Overaged and inactive people cannot do anything effectively for the country's betterment.





Our youths did not take time to join the Liberation War of 1971 when they heard the clarion call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Those young heroes of us were either students or farmers or workers. More than ninety five per cent of the freedom fighters were youths.







Those undaunted youths of Bangladesh did not fear to take the joy of death for Bangladesh's independence. Our War of Independence is a testimony of the power and dedication of the youths of Bangladesh.





Youths played vehement roles in the Language Movement of 1952 and the Noncooperation Movement of 1969. We found youths fighting to restore democracy during the anti-autocratic upheavals since the birth of Bangladesh.





The spirit of the Liberation War must be upheld by our young generation. We want to see them patriotic, devoted, hardworking, innovative and committed. To get future leadership from them, this government must take necessary steps in creating favourable environment in all educational institutions of the country. This country was born on the blood of our youths in 1971 and there must not be any compromise over that sentiment.









Thousands of students spontaneously demonstrated on the Gono Jagaran Mancha a few years ago demanding execution of war criminals. -File photo







We will also have to keep our youths engaged with cultural and cteative activities to keep them away from drugs and militancy. At present there are very few cultural activities. Cultural programs should be boosted to sustain our heritage. Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Siddiq Bobby are two impressive youths who deserve to be followed by the young generation of Bangladesh. Their politeness, well-versed conversations, political intellect undoubtedly deserves applause. These two brothers possess the qualities of 21st century's leadership, educational qualifications, enlightenment which our country can feel proud of.





We are currently living in a global village. So, leadership criterion at this time requires to have global standard which we find in the images of Joy and Bobby. Denigrators sometimes criticize Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Radwan Siddiq Bobby unknowingly. But if they get to know these two brothers closely, they will be overwhelmed with the highly admirable features of Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Radwan Siddiq Bobby-that's for sure.





Here I would like to name a few Bangladeshi origin youths like Nafees Bin Zafar, Fahim Saleh and Jawed Karim. Nafees Bin Zafar was awarded Oscar in 2007 for his contribution to the development of the fluid simulation system for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. On the other hand, Jawed Karim is the cofounder of YouTube. Fahim Saleh was the cofounder of Pathao who was recently murdered in the United States.





Saima Wazed Putul is a prominent figure in the global movement for autistic kids. In the meantime Saima Wazed Putul has been chosen as a Thematic Ambassador by Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).





Sheikh Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a young Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom. All these instances are glaring icons for our youths to imitate.





Mobilizing the youths in rural and underdeveloped areas can lead to speedy growth of those regions. As a result, foreign investment is also likely to trickle in. There is also demand for skilled workers in many developed nations. If we are able to properly groom and qualify our youth force for jobs abroad, the amount of national remittance will increase exponentially without doubts.





The present government has taken up multiple initiatives in order to reduce the unemployment rates in our country. Particularly of importance is the government's unending dedication to women empowerment. Majority of young girls and adolescents are at a disadvantage when it comes to access to education. Often they have to forego their education due to cultural norms and expectations. However, these initiatives have been a blessing for those underprivileged young women who are now financially independent and self-reliant.







Our youth must also be instilled with work ethics and sincerity, along with a strong sense of patriotism to guide them. Without these qualities, development will always be slow and progress will lose out to corruption and human greed.







In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, our youths hold the key to making Bangladesh a global force to reckon with.







The young people of our country, who are in their prime, should be playing a significant role in the workforce and national revenue. The loopholes of bureaucracy should be taken care of as well.





The present government deserves thanks for holding DUCSU election in 2019 after a long time. Similarly, student union elections should be held in all other colleges and universities to create young leaders from the student community.





For many reasons, the youths are a great force for our country. That power is for the development of the country as well as to drive the country forward in the right direction. Above all, they are to make Bangladesh a prosperous country. Under the leadership of our youths, one day Bangladesh will be in the group of developed countries.





Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said "Do you know that one of the great problems of our age is that we are governed by people who care more about feelings than they do about thoughts and ideas?"





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.



