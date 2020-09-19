Global Covid-19 deaths hit 946,727





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 946,727 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.





At least 30,218,930 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 20,346,800 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Thursday, 5,279 new deaths and 301,608 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,174 new deaths, followed by the United States with 928 and Brazil with 829.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 197,655 deaths from 6,676,410 cases. At least 2,540,334 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 134,935 deaths from 4,455,386 cases, India with 84,372 deaths from 5,214,677 cases, Mexico with 72,179 deaths from 684,113 cases, and Britain with 41,705 deaths from 381,614 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 94 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (65), Bolivia (64), and Chile (64).





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,255 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,455 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 318,527 deaths from 8,555,668 cases, Europe 224,024 deaths from 4,714,903 infections and the United States and Canada 206,893 deaths from 6,816,949 cases.





Asia reported 121,567 deaths from 6,962,536 cases, the Middle East 41,399 deaths from 1,753,986 cases, Africa 33,416 deaths from 1,383,958 cases, and Oceania 901 deaths from 30,937 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

