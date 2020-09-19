Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 32 more die, 1567 infected in 24 hrs





Bangladesh registered 32 more deaths and 1,567 new cases and 2,051 recoveries from coronavirus in 24 hours till Saturday morning.





The recovery rate from Covid-19 reached 73.23 percent as 2,051 patients got cured from the disease during the period raising the number of total recoveries to 2,54,386 since March last.





So far, 4,913 people died due to the deadly disease, according to an official release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Besides, the daily infection rate in Bangladesh declined to 11.90 percent during the period as the new patients were detected after the test of 13,170 samples.





With the latest figure, the number of total cases rose to 3,47,372 which is 19.20 percent of the total tested population.





Currently, there are 88,073 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 1,493.70 recoveries per million while 28.85 are dying against the same number.





Since March 18, the release said 3,829 men and 1,084 women have died from the disease.





Of the 4,913 victims, the highest 2,477 are above 60 years of age, 1,336 between 51 and 60 years, 636 between 41 and 50 years, 288 between 31 and 40 years, 113 between 21 and 30 years, 42 between 11 and 20 years and 21 others are below 10 years.





So far, 2,404 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,022 in Chattoram, 329 in Rajshahi, 415 in Khulna, 184 in Barishal, 221 in Sylhet, 231 in Rangpur and 107 have died in Mymensingh divisions.





Across the country, 17,032 people are now in isolation and 47,355 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8 and it crossed 3,00,000 on August 26.





On July 2, a total of 4,019 Covid-19 patients were identified in the country which was the highest in a single day.





