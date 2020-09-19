N;ganj mosque blasts: 8 suspended officials of Titas Gas held





Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested eight officials including engineers of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd in connection with the blasts at a mosque in Nayaranganj that left 32 people dead .





CID’s acting DIG Moinul Hasan disclosed the information at the Police Superintendent’s office here on Saturday.





The arrestees are Fatullah zonal office manager engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam, deputy manager Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, assistant engineer SM Hasan Shahriar, assistant engineer Manik Mia, senior supervisor Md Manibur Rahman, senior development officer Md Aiyub Ali, helper Md Hanif Mia and Md Ismail Prothan.





Moinul Hasan said they were arrested from their respective areas in Fatullah.





Around 40 people were injured in the blasts at Baitul Salam Jame Mosque i mosque in Fatullah after Esha prayer on September 4.





Of them, 37 were taken to the Dhaka hospital in critical condition and 32 of them have died so far.









Leave Your Comments