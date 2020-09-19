Hydroponics farming needed for food safety





Currently hydroponic cultivation is gaining popularity all over the world because of efficient resources management and quality food production. Soil based agriculture is now facing various challenges such as urbanization, natural disaster, climate change, indiscriminate use of chemicals and pesticides which is depleting the land fertility.





The economy of Bangladesh is mostly based on agriculture and vulnerable to climate change impacts. Geographically Bangladesh is the most climates induced vulnerable country in the world. These days, Bangladesh experiencing shorter winter season due to climatic reason which is liable for less food production.





Hydroponics farming is a method of growing plants without soil by instead using mineral nutrients solutions in a water solvent. Plants commonly grown hydroponically include tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce and grass.





In the last century, people have realized that there is no alternative to bringing agriculture under technology to meet their food security and balanced food needs.







This is because it is not possible to meet the food needs of the rapidly growing population worldwide in any way with primitive farming methods.







So the world leadership is also focusing on the future food security of the world by integrating agriculture into the mainstream in the same way. One step in the ongoing process is the production of this 'hydroponic' or aquatic agricultural product.





In 1998, scientists at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute started the first study on the meteorological and water potential of hydroponic farming in this country.







Then in 2007 the study of hydroponic methods compatible with the climate of Bangladesh began with tomatoes, capsicum, lettuce and strawberries. One more year later, in 2008, he was joined by cucumbers, cucumbers, marigolds and eggplants.







Thus in 2009 dwarf beans, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and chrysanthemums and then in the 2011-12 financial year the company was able to produce tomatoes, capsicum, lettuce, strawberries, beans, cauliflower, cauliflower, cabbage, cabbage, cabbage, cabbage, even The pile is capable of producing flowers and chrysanthemums. At present, besides this institute, various public and private universities are also conducting extensive research in this regard.





Scientists at the Patuakhali substation in Bari have provided hydroponic watermelon production technology at the farmer level throughout the year. Bari's hydroponic technology has been provided to BARC and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University. Efforts are continuing at the city level in Mohakhali, Dhaka to cultivate crops in this manner.







Many extension workers have also been trained in this regard. Research on cultivation management at Bangladesh Agricultural University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University is well advanced. Work is also underway at Patuakhali University of Science and Technology and Rajshahi University.





Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute, Mymensingh is conducting research on aquaculture culture method. In this method fish is being farmed in the water tank with pellet food. Vegetable cultivation is going on with cockshit on water. Vegetables are being cultivated in this way throughout the year by making seedlings in different places. At the same time fish fry are stored in the water.







Tomatoes, lettuce, mint can be grown in winter and potato, spinach and grapefruit in summer. Gift tilapia and monosex tilapia in winter and Thai koi, Vietnamese koi, sarpunti and red tilapia are being cultivated with it in summer. Hydroponic farming method:Hydroponic farming will not require the use of any production media except during seedling production.











In the picture, Organic hydroponic vegetable cultivation farm is seen. AA







In this method only saplings are produced by filling the pot with stone pebbles or sponges. Later it will be possible to cultivate the crop by planting these seedlings in nutrient solution. Second, to do hydroponic farming in the media method, plant seedlings should be planted in a solution other than soil and not there.







Both inorganic and organic media can be used as a medium. Sand particles, gravel, or artificial mud are considered inorganic media. In this case sand particles less than three millimeters in diameter are used.







In gravel culture, nutrients are supplied from time to time. Ornamental trees are usually planted in artificial mud. Organic ingredients include wood powder and rice bran or its ash. It also needs to provide nutrients by dripping method.







Third, the aeroponics method involves spraying nutrients on the roots of the crop all the time or from time to time. This is also considered as a hydroponic culture as no production media is used here. Interested farmers should start working after knowing about these issues. Technology needs to be matched with affordability.







Necessary information and services should be provided at the government level to assist the interested parties. Collection of hydroponic solutions:As nutrient solution is important for all types of hydroponic farming, several companies in Bangladesh are now supplying nutrients produced for hydroponic culture with natural ingredients.







Hydroponic fertilizers are available in liquid or powder form which has to be dissolved and applied. These nutrients are made by considering the organic matter used in the soil as well as the ingredients produced in the various reactions of the soil. In hydroponic gardens, although the tree grows in water, a medium is needed to stop the roots.







Perlite, coconut husk, rockul and even sand can be used as medium. No matter what is used, it protects the tree from soil borne diseases. In other countries, many have become interested in hydroponic flower gardening. This method is now being considered as an alternative to traditional soil flower gardening. There are several benefits to using hydroponic flower gardens.





Efforts are being made to encourage people to engage in hydroponic farming, both officially and through NGOs. BRAC is educating landless farmers on hydroponic farming techniques. In 2012, the institute trained 100 landless farmers in Chandpur, Netrokona and Manikganj.







These farmers were provided with ten buckets and nutrient solution for hydroponic cultivation. They have continued this initiative. Green Leaf Agro sells nutrient solutions for hydroponic farming at its cell center in Mohakhali. Alpha Agro Prantik has also started cultivating in this manner. Plans are also afoot to set up a multi-storey hydroponic firm at the private level.







Although such farming management has not yet been developed, it is expected to be developed soon. Then agriculture will no longer be confined to the field but will be expanded to controlled multi-storey hydroponic farms. Agriculture in Bangladesh will be transformed into an industry.





People are bringing nature hands as per their needs. Hydroponic farming has come in its continuity. A lot of research in the world is being implemented bout hydroponics farming.





The writer is a journalist of The Asian Age. He can be reached at : [email protected]









