Onion price hike: Syndicate in the onion market





Onion is an essential commodity in our daily life. It can be said- our cooking is useless without onion! We have to use onions in almost every step of cooking. But recently the price of this essential commodity has been rising on various pretexts. Anarchy is going on in the onion markets now.





After being stable for some time, now the onion market has become unstable again. Last Monday, 14 September 2020, neighboring country India stopped exporting onions without any prior announcement. As a result, the onion market caught fire in a hurry. Onion prices nearly doubled across the country just 24 hours after India announced a halt to onion exports.







The commotion started again with the onion. In the retail market, the price of onion is now Tk 70-100 per kg. Which was Tk 30 a few days ago. The price of onion is skyrocketing now.





The onion market also caught fire in September last year (2019). In September last year, India also stopped onion exports in Bangladesh. At that time, onion was sold at Tk 240-270 per kg in different retail markets of the capital. Onions have been sold at a maximum of Tk 300 per kg in different parts of the country. That time "Onions were more expensive than gold." The cries of the people about onions, the insanity was extreme.





At present, the onion market has also become astable. The onion market has started wailing again. During this time of Corona pandemic, not only the poor or the lower classes but also the middle classes people of the society will be overwhelmed by the abnormal increase in the price of onion. In this pandemic situation, where people are struggling just to survive, the abnormal rise in the price of onions is a matter of sorrow. Poor people get lost due to the increase in prices of daily necessities. Therefore, timely measures have to be taken to remove the instability in the market of daily necessities. Therefore, effective steps must be taken to control the onion market. Moreover, we have to find an alternative importer of onions instead of only dependence on Indian onions.





Apart from the closures of India's onions export, there are three other issues ahead of the current unstable onion market. These are-- the impact of the reckless syndicate, the unplanned slackening campaign of the Consumer Rights Protection Department, and the abnormal stocks of the consumer public in fear of further price hikes in the future.





According to a report in the country's top national newspaper, onions are being imported from India at Tk 14 to 15 per kg. And that onions are being sold in the retail market at four to five times higher price, 60/70 tk. Last month, 83,666 tons of onions were imported from different countries. Most of it came from India. Why onions imported at a cost of 15 takas are being sold in the retail market at 70/80 takas. In search of the reason for this, as always, information has come up about the manipulation of profiteering traders and syndicates. Although there are adequate onion stocks, they are raising prices again by creating an artificial crisis.





The influence of the syndicate is noticeable in almost every sector starting from the economic activities of this country. However, this is not a new thing, it has become a matter of our daily eyes. This syndicate cycle, which has developed under the political shadow, is very influential and they are out of reach. They are easily looting huge profits by controlling the market system as they wish. The way he can in that sector, the way he is looting. And in the middle of suffering and various difficulties are plagued by the general people.











The writer is a student Department of English,

University of Chittagong

