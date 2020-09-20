Diner Sheshe





"Growing up, Sanskriti and I were proper tomboys-we'd always be out roaming around on the streets, playing Gully cricket while wearing checked shirts and baseball caps. She was the batsman and I was the bowler.







Once, Rashi hit a chakka and broke the tubelight at my house-my parents started yelling. I stood up and said- 'Don't scold my friend; you should scold me because I threw the ball!' Now, whenever our family members see us together, they're like, 'Dekho yeh dono Don aa gaye!'







But we're opposites in every way. I'm punctual, Sanskriti is always behind time. I'm patient, she is short tempered. I love junk food, she's always on a diet. And the one thing that we both can never agree upon is...which cricketer we like more! I love Dhoni and Sanskriti is a Virat fan.







We keep arguing about who's better. I rant about how Mahi's great record and she's like... 'Virat is so handsome!' Even on dating sites, she keeps looking for bearded men- 'Virat jaise beard toh hona hi chahiye', she says and I keep reminding her, 'Virat ki shaadi toh pehle ho chuki hein, ab toh bachcha bhi hone wala hai...ab toh uska picha chodo!'"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

