Agrani Bank supports enterprises, individuals during Covid-19



Agrani Bank Ltd has been working relentlessly to support the nation to uplift from the effect during the Covid-19 pandemic. To get rid of this crisis, the government has declared incentive packages aimed to revive the economy.





Till now the bank has supported 17308 enterprises and individuals. By the end of August the bank has disbursed Taka 3.60 billion in this regard. Besides this a further Taka 8.62 billion of sanctioned loans is waiting for disbursement. All this information is collected from the latest report published by Agrani Bank.







The bank has informed that if the sanctioned loans can be disbursed to meet the government incentive targets, the nation's economy can be brought up to speed. To achieve this goal, Agrani Bank is following the government dictations to the best of their ability.According to the published report, specialized incentive packages are given for working capital for the industries, the salaries/wages for export oriented workers, CSME and agricultural sectors.







Credit facilities have been given for- grain and crop cultivation, affected low income professionals, farmers and marginal businessmen. Incentives have been given for back to back LC for imported raw materials. For all these sectors, Bangladesh Bank has set a target of Taka 25 billion for Agrani Bank. According to the report, Agrani Bank has disbursed Taka 613.1 million from the allotted Taka 4.40 billion within 14761 farmers under the crop/grain cultivation sector.







In this regard, Agrani Bank managing director and CEO informed, "The nation's economy has fallen under crisis for COVID-19. This state of crisis is synonymous with the frail world economy. In these circumstances our Prime Minister has not only taken steps to lift the country from this crisis, but also has given the people incentive packages to revive the economy in advance.





If we can realize the packages declared for industry, agriculture and CMS then we are certain that the economy of the country will turn around in the shortest amount of time. He hopes that not only his bank but all banks of the country will try to implement the initiative taken by our Prime Minister to rejuvenate the nation's economy."







