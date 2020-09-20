Rakul files petition against Rhea's remark



Actress Rakul Preet Singh has filed a petition against Rhea Chakraborty's remark, who is accused of SSR's suicide, that the former actress consumed drugs along with late actor Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty.





This comes after Rhea revealed the names of Rakul and Sara Ali Khan to the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drug case related to SSR's case. The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed hope that the media will be constrained as the bench asked the Centre, National Broadcasters Association among others to respond to a petition filed by Rakul.

Leave Your Comments