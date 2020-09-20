Swift marks first country show performance in seven years



Taylor Swift on Wednesday returned to the performing stage of a country awards show after seven years with her appearance on the Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) where she performed Betty. Swift also uploaded a video of her performance on YouTube shortly after the show had its tape-delayed airing on the West Coast.







Through the performance, the Red singer returned to her roots as she is seen performing solo on a stool with an acoustic guitar, which was accompanied by a harmonica player. Betty is Swift's latest track from her album Folklore, which vibes with the singer's early country hits, like Love Story.







According to Variety, the Bad blood singer was the last female musician to win the ACMs' entertainer of the year award, in 2011 and 2012. This year, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the award. The show on CBS had been delayed for months because of the pandemic, then moved from Las Vegas to Nashville for the first time and was held without audiences.





