Chris Evans' fans request respect for his privacy



Hollywood star Chris Evans' very wholesome fandom is standing by the actor, asking everyone to respect his privacy after a nude photo mishap. Chris, by mistake, shared a picture of himself in the nude on Instagram Stories. The actor was sharing a screen recording of his phone's photo gallery when he didn't realize what all pictures were visible. He quickly removed the post but the internet still managed to collect screenshots.





A few memes and jokes later, Chris' many fan pages began asking everyone on the internet to respect his right to privacy and not to go searching for his pictures. They added that Chris is a 'very good man' and struggles with anxiety issues. Chris is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He retired from the franchise with last year's Avengers: Endgame. He was last seen in TV series Defending Jacob with Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell.





