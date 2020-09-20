

Ronti Das started his career in music professionally through a reality show, captivating the audience with his singing. He got a huge response from the music-loving listeners all over Bangladesh with the song 'Hridoy Jekhane Chaichhe Harate' written by Kabir Bakul and composed by Shauquat Ali Imon in the movie 'Shuvo Bibaho' directed by Debashish Biswas.







However, in the path of music life, this time Ronti Das himself has written a song about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







The song was supposed to be released at the beginning of the Mujib year. But due to Coronavirus, the release of that song was got delayed. The title of the song is 'Mujib Bangladesh'. The song is composed by Ronti Das's husband Sayeed Rahman and arranged by Sumon Kalyan. The music video of the song has been made by Ajob Karigar.







Regarding the song, Ronti Das said, "I was able to do this song because of the Honorable State Minister for Information Dr. Murad Hasan. Since the song was not released due to Corona, I still want to release the song in Mujib Barsho. I will publish the song on my own YouTube channel. I believe this song will be considered as one of the songs about Mujib Year."





Ronti Das's first song as a child was sung by her mother, musician Lucky Rani Das and sister Beauty Das. Later, at different times, she took music training from Md. Helal Uddin, Surbondhu Ashok Chowdhury and other maestros.





Ronti's favorite musicians are Runa Laila, Samina Chowdhury, Andrew Kishor and Kumar Bishwajit. The first original song of her life was written by Asif Iqbal and sung by Naqib Khan. Ronti's two solo albums are 'Anmona Mon' and 'Darpon'. Both the albums were released by a famous production company in Bangladesh.







