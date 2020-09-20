Deepa, Tahmina in BTV's weekly drama 'Swapner Niloy'



Two popular actresses of present time Deepa Khandakar and Tahmina Sultana Mou worked together in Bangladesh Television's weekly drama titled 'Swapner Niloy'. Mou and Deepa informed that shooting of the drama was done at BTV in the capital's Rampura area last week.







Rahul Shams wrote story of the play, while Ruma gave direction of it. During Corona pandemic, actors became regular in acting now. Everyday shooting is being held in and outside the capital. As a part of its continuation, Deepa and Mou took part in shooting of the drama carefully and maintaining social distance. Deepa played the role of Shahiduzzaman Selim's wife while Mou acted in role of Selim's sister.





While talking about acting in the drama Deepa Khandakar said, "Swapner Niloy is a family story based drama. Now there is little bit dramas are being made based of family based stories. From that point of view, it is a full-fledged family story based drama. I have liked story of the drama. As it's shooting was done in BTV, so we worked so carefully and comfortably. We also maintained social distance properly during its shooting. I believe viewers will enjoy the drama."





Mou shared her feelings by this way, "I have family relationship with Deepa Apu. If there is DeepaApu in drama, I can pass good time. During break time of shooting, we can take part in open discussion. Swapner Niloy is a nice story based drama.







There are roles of father, mother, brother, sister, grandson and granddaughter in the drama which is not seen at present time's stories of dramas. For this reason, I enjoyed a lot working in the drama. Set of the drama was really nice. I hope viewers will enjoy it. Within very soon the drama will be aired as weekly play of BTV."





Deepa also said that on Friday she took part in a work of Public Works Ministry in the capital's Uttara area. On September 22, she will take part in a documentary titled 'Family Understanding During Corona'. Due to pandemic, she has to work carefully.







But number of work is not more.On the other hand, Mou is acting in Kaisar Ahmed's drama serial Golmal and Faridul Hasan's serial Bahana now. She also acted in BTV's 'Biswo Natok' under Himel Ishak's direction. Deepa and Mou last worked together in Rulin Rahman's serial titled 'Sutoi Bandha Sukher Paira'.







