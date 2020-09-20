Neymar, Coutinho in Brazil squad for WC qualifiers

Philippe Coutinho Neymar



Neymar and Philippe Coutinho were picked for Brazil's squad Friday ahead of next month's World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru.







The squad announcement comes after FIFA assured national teams that players based in Europe would be available for the international duty amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil will face Bolivia on October 9 and then travel to Peru on October 13. Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentina are among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19.





The opening rounds of South American qualifying were initially scheduled for March but were originally postponed to September and later pushed back to October.



SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Santos (Athletico) and Weverton (Palmeiras)





Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Porto), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)





Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Bruno Guimaraes(Lyon), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)





Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton) Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton (Benfica), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain).









---AP, Sao Paulo

Leave Your Comments