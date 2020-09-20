McMillan unable to take up Tigers' batting consultant role

Craig McMillan



Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan revealed that he is unable to undertake the role of Bangladesh's batting consultant due to a loss in the family.His father passed away some days ago, leaving his family at grief-stricken, which is why the former Black Caps all-rounder refused to take the role at the moment.





McMillan was appointed as batting consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka. The news came at a moment when the uncertainty loomed over the Sri Lanka series due to the quarantine period issue between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). According to BCB, McMillan has already informed them of the matter.





"Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant's position of the National Team for the upcoming tour at this moment of grief," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin said in a statement on Saturday.







"We fully understand his situation. Our sympathies are with Craig and his family during this difficult time," he added. Earlier, McMillan and his compatriot Daniel Vettori were informed by the BCB to come to Dhaka first and later go to Sri Lanka with the squad if the tour eventually was to materialize.







This was to ensure that they don't get into any quarantine problems though initially they were expected to directly join the squad in Sri Lanka.The fate of the tour is hanging in the balance as the BCB is yet to get any response from Sri Lankan Cricket Board after former's rejection of the mandatory 14-day quarantine.





Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for July-August, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're now expected to travel to Sri Lanka on September 27, with the first of the three Tests beginning on October 23.BCB is planning a week-long residential camp ahead of the tour, starting September 21 and haven't changed the plan as yet with the players expected to get into the hotel on September 20.

