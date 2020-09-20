Bangladesh Christians pledge to care for creation

Disaster in Bangladesh in the wake of Cyclone Amphan in May, 2020. -Vatican News



The Christians of Bangladesh resolved to work together during a webinar on Wednesday, organized jointly by the Episcopal Justice and Peace Commission (ECJP) of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Bangladesh (CBCB) and World Vision Bangladesh, a Christian charity organization.





Some 80 religious and organization leaders from various Christian denominations took part in more than two hours of virtual discussions on the theme, "Interdenominational Dialogue on the Season of Creation - Preventing Climate Change and Disaster".







The initiative was part of the current "Season of Creation", September 1 to October 4, a campaign of prayer and concrete action by Christian Churches worldwide to safeguard and improve the created world. The webinar participants pledged to promote prayer and fellowship among Christian denominations, organizations and communities to initiate collective action to care for the environment and tackle the harmful consequences resulting from climate change and natural disasters.





In his presentation, ECJP president, Bishop Gervas Rozario pointed out that God created the world and enjoined humanity with the responsibility of taking care of it. But man has misused it in many ways, which is why so many disasters are befalling us all. "Stop now, no more harm," the bishop said, adding, "The time has come to love the creation of God more with our heart and soul."







"We have a responsibility to pass on a good earth to future generations. If we fail, they will blame us for ruining God's creation," Bishop Rozario said. Reverend John S Karmokar, assistant general secretary of Bangladesh Baptist Church Sangha, pointed out that even though Christians in the country are a small community, they can play "a vital role in preserving the environment".





"If we work together and share our thoughts," he said, "our programs and actions will be stronger and more effective," he told the seminar.He said other Christian communities can learn much from the Catholic Church and some Christian NGOs that are greatly involved in the love and care of the environment.









