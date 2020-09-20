Ahmad Shafi buried at Hathazari Madrasa

Thousands of people joined the namaz-e-janaza of Hefazat-e-Islam supreme leader Shah Ahmad Shafi at Al Jameyatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa popularly known as Hathazari madrasa in Chattogram on Saturday. -AA



Religion based ogranization Hefazat-e-Islam chief Shah Ahmad Shafi and former Director General (Muhtamim) of Hathazari Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram was laid to eternal rest at the madrasa compound on Saturday.





Thousands of people from different strata icluding Shah Ahmad Shafi's followers, local leaders and activists of different political, socio-cultural and professional organizations took part in the Namaz-e-janaza at the madrasa ground after Zohar prayers.





People began thronging Hathazari Madrasa and its vicinity since the morning and the area turned into a human sea within hours. Shah Ahmad Shafi's eldest son Maulana Mohammad Yousuf led the Namaz-e-janaza.Later, the Islamic scholar was laid to eternal rest at the Baitul Atik Jamia Mosque graveyard under Hathazari Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa campus where he worked for 34 years.





Earlier, police and RAB along with several platoons BGB members led by executive magistrates were deployed at different spots of Hathazari to ward off any untoward incidents centering the funeral of top religious leader Ahmad Shafi and ultimately it ended peacefully.





Ahmed Shafi breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on Friday evening at the age of 104, within 24 hours of resignation from his post at the Hathazari Madrasah in the face of student protests following feuds with another Hefazat-e-Islam leader Junayed Babunagari.









--- Golam Mostofa, Chattogram



