'Democracy cannot be protected without united movement'



BNP has said that media freedom and democracy in the country cannot be protected without a united movement.Party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the remark while addressing a virtual discussion arranged by a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) in the city on Saturday.Mirza Fakhrul said, "A message should be given to all that democracy, journalism and the country and its people and sovereignty cannot be protected without a united movement."





"There's no way-out other than changing the current situation. The only way to remove this fascist government is a united movement and struggle. We need unity and we've been always trying to forge it. We've to move forward by creating a national unity," the BNP leader said.Fakhrul said the unity of people and political parties is now imperative to 'restore' democracy for which the nation fought against Pakistani occupation forces and liberated the country in 1971.





"The current government has no political values as Awami League doesn't believe in democracy. Awami League and democracy never go together and there's no democracy in their chemistry. They think they're all in all and they'll run the country and control everything," he observed.







