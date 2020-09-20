'Tested workers must be evaluated'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the tested leaders and workers of the party must be evaluated at all levels of committees.He was addressing a review meeting on progress of Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project (WBBIP) through a videoconferencing from his official residence on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "The tested leaders and workers cannot be dropped from committees by any means. I am asking all to give priority to devoted and uncontroversial workers in forming committees in the coming days."







Some people are saying that drives against corruption and irregularities have been stopped but it is not true as the drives are still going on, he said.If anyone of AL makes any wrong, he or she would not be spared, Quader cautioned.The minister called upon the officials concerned of different development projects to work with utmost sincerity and honesty to further speed up the works which witnessed a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.









