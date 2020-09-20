Efficiency & success in public utility institutions--Dhaka WASA storyline





Over the past couple of decades, role and functions of public utility and services institutions have expanded and undergone massive transformation both in structural and operational aspects. On one hand, extensive and speedy urbanization have driven development to higher scales, and on the other, public utility and services-driven institutions are required to cope with several issues and challenges in achieving their organizational objectives.







Performance assessment of Public utility institutions in developing countries as Bangladesh, may relate to several factors. Some of these include: (a) how these institutions are able to deliver to fulfill requirements of mandate entrusted to them by authorities (b) the manner is which efforts were undertaken to overcomes operational lapses and deficiencies (c) how program interventions could enable addressing critical issues and challenges (d) accuracy and precision in undertaking relevant programs and overall pace and effectiveness in implementing those.





(e) Adequate transparency and accountability in meeting all business and contractual obligations.(f) Efficient coordination with development partners (e) continued improvements in operations and service delivery (g) capacity enhancements and updating skills and competencies, and (h) stakeholder buy-in, participation engagement and feedback to achieve things better.





In developing countries as Bangladesh, governments focus much on functional efficiency of public utility and services institutions to ensure their operational roles and corporate objectives are duly met. Based on objective performance assessment, Dhaka WASA is one of those institutions that has been able to scale up its overall performance levels and achieve significant and credible "turnaround" in the past ten years. The Government would like to ensure citizens get the best in terms of both technical infrastructure as well as efficient services.







Keeping in view the policy focus of the government, in 2009 the Government decided to address the deficiencies and shortcomings Dhaka WASA encountered, and to transform this into a credible and efficient organization. As per recommendation, the Chief Executive for Dhaka WASA was selected through a internationally competitive search and selection process.







This was aimed at selecting MD/CEO based on required professional qualification and relevant technical expertise. Following this, since 2009,CEO and MD Taqsem Ahmed Khan and his team started working with strong commitment and high professionalism to carry Dhaka WASA forward. Here is an outline of the significant actions and programs undertaken by Dhaka WASA from 2009 till the current times:





(a) In 2009 and 2010, the Dhaka WASA management conducted an extensive review of deficiencies, constraints and challenges that impeded the overall efficiency of the organization.





(b) Inherent factors and causes that accounted for lapses and failure were identified and a Comprehensive Program of action undertaken to bring about improvements and achieve targeted objectives in phases.





(c) Emphasis was given on capacity enhancements matched with expanded technical skills and competencies in order to meet the growing needs of the organization.







(d) Accountability was reinforced by strengthened monitoring and evaluation at project level.





(e) Renewed focus was given on regular and periodic program reviews.This was aimed at having in place results-based tools and mechanisms that would facilitate prompt and efficient interventions.





(f) The Dhaka WASA Management continues to emphasize on transparency and good governance instruments at every tier and stage of operations and in conducting business.





(g) Dhaka WASA Management firmly believes utility service-driven institutions could be benefitted through stakeholder feedback and consultations. In the light of this,the CEO and MD Dhaka WASA has encouraged interactive discourse with all concerned, prior to necessary interventions. The consultative process will further be broadened in due course.





(h) A pragmatic and needs-based approach has been undertaken regarding external support and assistance and overall interactionwith Development Partners (DPs).The DPs views this as a model in efficient and credible partnership.





(i) During the current Covid 19 crisis, Dhaka WASA one of the national organizations that was able to continue all its programs, with full compliance of health advisories and safety requirements. During this critical pandemic that still continues, Dhaka WASA was able to ensure uninterrupted service with minimum disruptions. This was discussed and noted at recent webinar at Asian Development Bank (ADB) HQ and cited as point of reference for similar urban utility institutions in South and Southeast Asia.





(j) Dhaka WASA has consistently concentrated on high-quality output, through extensive repairs, new installations of water and sewage plants and extensive maintenance services.Side by side, operations costs and system loss was reduced to minimum.





(k) Dhaka WASA has also been able to add momentum through focus on knowledge tools and mechanisms to explore best practices. In this context, the CEO and MD reached out to interact and align Dhaka WASA with regional and global think-tanks, research and information dissemination entities as World Water Forum, as well as Communities of Practice (COP)s on water and urban improvements.





(l) A key element that Dhaka WASA was able to demonstrate how innovations could be incorporated in every segment of its operations so as to ensure program sustainability in the medium-term to long-term. In this process Dhaka WASA has been able to strengthen it's mission and vision perspective to support Bangladesh's shift to higher middle-income range within the shortest possible period followed by steady transition to high-income status by 2041.





Development Partners views Dhaka WASA's success story as "remarkable and exemplary". Both bilateral and multilateral development partners agree on the significant improvements and gains by Dhaka WASA in achieving targeted objectives.





For instance, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) specially commended Dhaka WASA's success as a significant "turnabout" towards organizational efficiency and success.ADB highlighted key areas in which Dhaka WASA successfully ensured recovery, restructuring and revitalization that enabled overall program efficiency and sustainability.







Keeping this perspective in view, a couple of Development Partners requested CEO and MD Dhaka WASA to send representation to some other countries in South Asia for sharing experiences on improved public utilities. Accordingly interactive discourse with regional counterparts on success of Dhaka WASA programs not only enhanced the image and credibility of the institution, but also added to the profile and range of Bangladesh's continued success in economic and social development.





Dhaka WASA has come a long way. The current trend and success storyline of Dhaka WASA could propel efforts and stimulate programs towards success for domestic institutions as well as beyond our national boundaries. As Bangladesh moves ahead towards sustained and higher levels of growth and overall social and economic progress, institutions like Dhaka WASA are expected to cater to needs of change for the better and transform accordingly.





The writer is an economist and governance specialist



































