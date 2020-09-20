Will Hefazat survive without Ahmad Shafi?



Hefazat-E-Islam and Allama Ahmad Shafi are synonymous to a lot of people in Bangladesh. Hefazat-E-Islam became widely known throughout Bangladesh after the party's rally in Dhaka during 2013. Allama Ahmad Shafi also became prominent since then. Hefazat-E-Islam spoke vociferously against bloggers. Hefazat-E-Islam is based on the Qawmi madrassas of Bangladesh. Most of the students of the Qawmi madrassas are activists of Hefazat-E-Islam.





Hefazat-E-Islam was founded in 2010 but it was not so much well-known at that time. Hefazat-E-Islam conducted most of its activities against bloggers. Professor Muhammad Yahya Akhter of Chittagong University told BBC that whether Hefazat-E-Islam will face any crisis following the death of Ahmad Shafi depends on to what extent the party remains united. Ahmad Shafi's death will not weaken Hefazat-E-Islam, Professor Yahya Akhter further said but the main question is whether its leaders will remain consolidated on one platform.





Some conflicts inside Hefazat-E-Islam have come up over the party's intimacy with the ruling party Awami League. The divide within Hathazari Madrassa shows that Allama Ahmad Shafi lost his previous hold on the party. Some political analysts have blamed Ahmad Shafi's son Anas Madani for this situation.Allegations show that Anas Madani served his own interest keeping his father Ahmad Shafi on the frontline. However, Anas Madani has denied this allegation.





Hefazat-E-Islam's executive committee member Mufti Shakhawat Hossain said that mainly non-political persons will be in charge of the party. Mufti Shakhawat Hossain further said that Ahmad Shafi's death will not create any vacuum. He informed that Hefazat-E-Islam has a Shura committee of 229 members who will decide the next leadership for the party.









---BBC

Leave Your Comments