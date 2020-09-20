Covid-19: Global caseload now 3.67 mln









Coronavirus cases across the globe reached 30,673,633 on Sunday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The death toll from Covid-19 stood at 955,404 in the morning.





Data compiled by JHU showed that India now has the second-highest number of cases (5,308,014) after the US as of Sunday.





The South Asian country has so far reported 85,619 deaths.





However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,528,240 cases and 136,532 deaths.





The US is the worst-affected country with 6,764,803 cases and 199,258 fatalities.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in March.





There is currently no vaccine for coronavirus but a number of promising candidates are in the final stage of trial.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh registered 32 more deaths and 1,567 new cases from coronavirus in 24 hours till Saturday morning.





With the latest figure, the country’s total caseload reached 3,47,372 with 4,913 fatalities.





On Saturday, the health authorities reported 2,051 new recoveries.





So far, 2,54,386 patients have recovered, pushing the recovery rate to 73.23 percent.





Currently, there are 88,073 active cases in the country.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

