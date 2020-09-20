Coronavirus: India records 92605 new cases, 1133 deaths









India, the second worst coronavirus-hit country, recorded 92,605 fresh cases on Sunday in the past 24 hours, officials said.





According to the India’s federal health ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 5,400,619, reports Xinhua.





Meanwhile, 1,133 new deaths were also recorded.





According to ministry officials, 4,303,043 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.





The number of active cases in the country right now is 1,010,824, the ministry said.





Meanwhile, 63,661,060 samples were tested so far across the country, out of which 1,206,806 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.





Currently, India is in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic and cases are increasing with every passing day.





Coronavirus cases across the globe reached 30,673,633 on Sunday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

