CDC forecasts up to 218,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by Oct 10









A new ensemble forecast published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects up to 218,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by Oct. 10.





The new national ensemble forecast predicts that 3,000 to 7,100 new COVID-19 deaths will likely be reported during the week ending Oct. 10, and a total of 207,000 to 218,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by that date.





“The state- and territory-level ensemble forecasts predict that over the next 4 weeks, the number of newly reported deaths per week may decrease in 6 jurisdictions,” said the projection posted on the CDC website on Thursday.





Trends in numbers of future reported deaths are uncertain or predicted to remain stable in the other states and territories, said the projection.





The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 6.7 million as of Saturday evening, with more than 199,200 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Leave Your Comments