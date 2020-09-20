PM receives Tk165cr donations for relief fund





More than 40 organisations, including 34 private banks, on Sunday donated Tk 165.6 crore and surgical masks to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund to help the poor affected by COVID-19 fallout.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the donations through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.





Representatives of the organisations handed over cheques of donations to PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister’s Office.





Of them, the 34 banks, led by Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB), provided total Tk 164 crore as donation.





Other organizations that made donations are Food Ministry, Foreign Officers Spouse Association (FOSA), Rajshahi Medical University, Institute of Architects Bangladesh, Bangladesh Judicial Employees Association and Minister Group. Alongside the cash money, Minister Group provided 100,000 surgical masks.





The 34 banks are – AB Bank Ltd, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd, Bank Asia Ltd, BRAC Bank Ltd, City Bank Ltd, Dhaka Bank Ltd, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, EXIM Bank, First Security Islami Bank Ltd, Islami Bank (Bd) Ltd, Jamuna Bank Ltd, Mercantile Bank Ltd, Midland Bank Ltd, Modhumoti Bank Ltd, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, National Bank Ltd, NCC Bank Ltd, NRB Bank Ltd, NRB Commercial Bank Ltd, NRB Global Bank Ltd, One Bank Ltd, Padma Bank Ltd, Prime Bank Ltd, Pubali Bank Ltd, SBAC Bank Ltd, Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd, Social Islami Bank Ltd, Southeast Bank Ltd, Standard Bank Ltd, Trust Bank Ltd, Union Bank Ltd, United Commercial Bank Ltd and Uttara Bank Ltd.





Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





The health authorities announced the death of 32 patients and 1,567 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.





With this, the country’s caseload reached 347,372 with 4,913 fatalities.





During this period, 2,051 patients recovered.





So far, 254,386 patients have recovered, pushing the recovery rate to 73.23 percent.





Currently, there are 88,073 active cases in the country.

