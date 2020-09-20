Suspended jailer Sohel Rana gets HC bail





The High Court on Sunday granted a six-month bail to suspended Chattogram jailer Sohel Rana in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted the bail after hearing a petition.





Advocate Nahid Sultana stood for Sohel while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC and state respectively.





On October 27, 2018, Sohel was arrested from Bijoy Express train when he was travelling to his hometown in Mymensingh from Chattogram.





Searching Sohel's bag, police recovered fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth around Tk 2.5 crore, Tk 44.43 lakh in cash and 12 bottles of Phensedyl.





Police later filed a case at Bhairab Railway Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act while the ACC filed another case under the Money Laundering Act.





On July 23, a subordinate court rejected his bail petition in the ACC case.





On September 12, Sohel filed a petition before the High Court seeking bail.

