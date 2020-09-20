Banani Ahmed Tower fire extinguished









A blaze at Banani’s multi-storey Ahmed Tower was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, nearly an hour after the fire erupted.





Fire Service and Civil Defence control room Duty Officer Ershad Hossain said firefighters managed to put out the flames around 12:22pm.





The fire broke out on the 15th floor of the 22-story building located beside FR Tower around 11:34am, he told media.





Eight firefighting units were working at the site.





The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are still unclear.





On March 27 last year, 26 people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in a fire at FR Tower.

