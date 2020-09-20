Mild heat wave to abate: Met Office









A mild heat wave sweeping over parts of the country may abate in some place, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said Sunday.





Parts of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Dhaka, Rangamati, Feni, Bogura, Sirajganj, Mongla, Jashore, Barishal and Bhola are experiencing a mild heat wave.





Saturday’s highest temperature was recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius in Sylhet. Dhaka recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1C.





According to a regular BMD bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna and Barishal divisions in the next 24-hour commencing 9am.





Besides, many places over Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions are likely to see moderate rainfall. Some places in the southern part of the country might be hit by heavy to very heavy falls.





Day temperature may fall by (1-3)°C and night temperature may slump slightly over the country.





A low pressure area has formed over the Northeast Bay and adjoining area. It is likely to intensify and move in a west-northwesterly direction, the Met Office said.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.





Monsoon is active over southern part of Bangladesh, fairly active elsewhere over the country and moderate to strong over the North Bay, the BMD said.

