Verdict in arms case against Shahed on Sept 28









A Dhaka court today set September 28 to pronounce judgement in an arms case against Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim.





Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes fixed the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.





The prosecution, in their closing arguments, pleaded to sentence the accused to the maximum punishment, which is life imprisonment in the case.





Earlier on September 16, Shahed in his self-defence statement pleaded not guilty and begged for justice.





The court on August 27 framed charges in the case. Earlier on August 19, the court took into cognizance the charge-sheet filed in the case.





Investigation officer and DB inspector Shairul filed the charge-sheet at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan on July 30, while the court on August 13 transferred the case to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court for further proceedings.





Shahed was arrested by RAB from Debhata upazilla of Shatkhira in the early hours of 15 July and was airlifted to the capital in the morning.





DB conducted raids on one of his Uttara dens on 18 July and recovered illegal arms and narcotics. They later filed the case with Uttara West police station.





