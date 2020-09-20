Covid-19: Bangladesh sees 211 deaths in one week





Bangladesh recorded 211 Covid-19 related deaths on the 38th epidemiological week till Sunday morning.





The country, in the meantime, saw 26 more deaths, 1,544 new cases and 2,179 recoveries from Covid-19 in 24 hours.





So far, 4,939 people died due to the deadly disease, according to an official release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Besides, the daily infection rate in Bangladesh increased to 13.32 percent during the period as the new patients were detected after the test of 11,591 samples. The mortality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.42 percent.





With the latest figure, the number of total cases rose to 3,48,916 which is 19.16 percent of the total tested population.





The recovery rate from Covid-19 reached 73.53 percent as 2,179 patients got cured of the disease during the period, raising the number of total recoveries to 2,56,565 since March last.





Currently, there are 87,412 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 2048.75 infections, 1,506.49 recoveries per million while 29 are dying against the same number.





On the 38th epidemiological week (Sept 13-19), 11,328 new cases were detected across the country and 16,115 recovered, the handout said.





Since March 18, 3,846 men and 1,093 women have died from the disease in Bangladesh.





Of the 4,939 victims, the highest 2,494 are above 60 years of age, 1,343 between 51 and 60 years, 637 between 41 and 50 years, 288 between 31 and 40 years, 114 between 21 and 30 years, 42 between 11 and 20 years and 21 others are below 10 years.





So far, 2,423 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,026 in Chattoram, 330 in Rajshahi, 416 in Khulna, 184 in Barishal, 221 in Sylhet, 232 in Rangpur and 107 have died in Mymensingh divisions.





Across the country, 16,736 people are now in isolation and 47,238 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8 and it crossed 3,00,000 on August 26.





On July 2, a total of 4,019 Covid-19 patients were identified in the country which was the highest in a single day.





Global Situation





Coronavirus cases across the world reached 30,673,633 on Sunday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The death toll from Covid-19 stood at 955,404 in the morning.





Data compiled by JHU showed that India now has the second-highest number of cases (5,308,014) after the US as of Sunday.





The South Asian country has so far reported 85,619 deaths.





However, Brazil has come to the third position with 4,528,240 cases and 136,532 deaths.





The US is the worst-affected country with 6,764,803 cases and 199,258 fatalities.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic in March.





There is currently no vaccine for coronavirus but a number of promising candidates are in the final stage of trial.

