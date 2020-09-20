Graft case: OC Pradeep denied bail





A Chattogram court on Sunday denied bail to former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das in a graft case filed in connection with amassing wealth from unknown sources.





Chattogram Metropolitan senior special judge Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman passed the order, said Kazi Anwar Ahmmed Lablu, lawyer of Anti-Corruption Commission.





A petition was also filed to confiscate his property.





Earlier on September 14, the court ordered to show OC Pradeep arrested in the graft case.





On August 23, ACC filed the case against Pradeep and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources.





Mohammad Riaz Uddin, deputy director of ACC, filed the case with the integrated court of Chattogram Divisional ACC office.





ACC sources said the anti-graft watchdog’s investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.





On April 20 last year, Pradeep and his wife were asked to submit their wealth statement. They filed their statements in June that year.





After a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information that the couple acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.





Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on July 31.





Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on July 31. His elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on August 5.





OC Pradeep surrendered the following day.

