Diner Sheshe

"I work as a security guard at a college nearby- I check every student's ID card before they enter. Not many people appreciate and respect what we do, but I do get some students who go out of their way to be kind! Some students have gifted me money on my birthday so I can go out and eat to celebrate, while others give me gifts on random days.





This one time, a girl came up to me and touched my feet because it was her birthday- it made me so happy! I don't know if any of the students who see my face will ever remember me. But there are a few special ones whom I will never forget- because even though they didn't need to, they still brought a smile to my face."



Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments